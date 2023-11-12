ClearNow
Fire In Jackson Park At Bright Lights Set Up

Sunday November 12th, 2023, 4:48pm

Fires
Windsor Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the set-up for Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park.

The fire broke out around 4:00pm Sunday at the south end of the park that had bales of hay set up for a display.

There is no word on the cause or how much of the displays were damaged.

