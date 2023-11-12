Fire In Jackson Park At Bright Lights Set Up
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday November 12th, 2023, 4:48pm
Windsor Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the set-up for Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park.
The fire broke out around 4:00pm Sunday at the south end of the park that had bales of hay set up for a display.
There is no word on the cause or how much of the displays were damaged.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook