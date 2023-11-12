Find Christmas Parades, Light Shows & More With Our Handy Guide
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday November 12th, 2023, 12:00pm
The Christmas Season is getting underway in Windsor and Essex County.
To make your Christmas event planning easy, check out the windsoriteDOTca Christmas Guide all season long.
It will be continually updated with the area’s parade info, light displays, craft shows and other celebrations.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
You can find the guide right here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook