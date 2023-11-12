SunnyNow
9 °C
48 °F
SunnyMon
14 °C
57 °F		SunnyTue
12 °C
54 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
13 °C
55 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily Newsletter

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Find Christmas Parades, Light Shows & More With Our Handy Guide

Sunday November 12th, 2023, 12:00pm

Christmas
0
0

The Christmas Season is getting underway in Windsor and Essex County.

To make your Christmas event planning easy, check out the windsoriteDOTca Christmas Guide all season long.

It will be continually updated with the area’s parade info, light displays, craft shows and other celebrations.

You can find the guide right here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message