Festive RIDE Programs Launched

Ontario Provincial Police have kicked off the annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

Festive RIDE is an annual police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season. This year’s OPP Festive RIDE Campaign runs from November 16th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024.

Drivers can expect a heightened OPP presence as officers conduct RIDE checks 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Festive RIDE campaign closes out enhanced West Region OPP efforts to combat impaired driving this year. To date, in 2023, Essex County OPP has changed 155 people, compared to 100 in 2022. That makes a 55% increase. Three people have lost their lives in alcohol/drug-related collisions so far this year.