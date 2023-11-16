Mostly CloudyNow
Don’t Miss The Tree Lighting And Santa Run In Amherstburg This Weekend

Thursday November 16th, 2023, 9:00am

Christmas
0
0

Amherstburg’s annual Christmas light celebration, River Lights, kicks off this Saturday and back by popular demand is the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Super Santa run.

Families can enjoy an outdoor movie, the giant tree lighting ceremony and fireworks along the waterfront starting at 5:00pm.

“The magic of River Lights will warm your heart. View the beautiful NEW dancing tree as you create lasting memories in Amherstburg,” says Mayor Michael Prue.

After a three-year hiatus, the Gingerbread Warming House will be ready with all its whimsical flair to greet visitors with free hot chocolate, beautifully custom-designed gingerbread houses and holiday crafts for the kids.

River Lights will shine brightly from November 18th to January 8th, 2024.

Opening Night Schedule:

  • 5:00pm – Super Santa Walk/Run/Wheel returns this year and kicks off Opening Night festivities. Join hundreds of Santas participating in the 5km walk or run through the Downtown. The run helps support conservation projects in the Essex Region and includes great prizes! Register here
  • 6:00pm – Tree lighting ceremony at the Clock Tower tree (Richmond & Dalhousie)
  • 6:20pm – Fireworks over the river (King’s Navy Yard Park)
  • 6:45pm – Holiday movie outdoors behind the Commissariat (King’s Navy Yard Park)

Find Christmas Parades, Light Shows & More With Our Handy Guide

