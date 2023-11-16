Don’t Miss The Tree Lighting And Santa Run In Amherstburg This Weekend

Amherstburg’s annual Christmas light celebration, River Lights, kicks off this Saturday and back by popular demand is the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Super Santa run.

Families can enjoy an outdoor movie, the giant tree lighting ceremony and fireworks along the waterfront starting at 5:00pm.

“The magic of River Lights will warm your heart. View the beautiful NEW dancing tree as you create lasting memories in Amherstburg,” says Mayor Michael Prue.

After a three-year hiatus, the Gingerbread Warming House will be ready with all its whimsical flair to greet visitors with free hot chocolate, beautifully custom-designed gingerbread houses and holiday crafts for the kids.

River Lights will shine brightly from November 18th to January 8th, 2024.

Opening Night Schedule: