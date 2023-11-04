City Of Windsor Name To Grace Game-Day Entrance Of The University Of Windsor’s Toldo Lancer Centre

The game-day entrance of the University of Windsor’s Toldo Lancer Centre was renamed the City of Windsor Entrance Saturdat in recognition of municipal support for the athletics and recreation facility.

In its first year of operation, the Toldo Lancer Centre has welcomed nearly 590,000 users, including more than 800 children who have attended for swim lessons. The University’s Lancer Recreation department has forged partnerships with more than 15 community groups — many located in Windsor’s west end — giving these groups access to the Toldo Lancer Centre for free or at a reduced rate.

“It is an honour for our community to see the renaming of the University of Windsor’s Toldo Lancer Centre’s game-day entrance to the City of Windsor Entrance,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This entire partnership between the university and the city has helped to create a community hub for families and residents, while representing a once-in-a-generation enhancement for a core neighbourhood in Windsor. The entranceway serves as a symbol of this partnership’s ability to open doors to healthy, active living for our residents, our families, and our students. We are grateful for the recognition, proud of the hub the centre has become, and inspired by the possibilities it continues to offer.”

Apart from people who use the fitness centre, pool and recreation programs as individuals, the centre is used by groups for fitness-based fundraising events and for medical rehabilitation programs. Area schools use the centre for tournaments and for gym classes, and the low-ropes challenge course is popular for team-building excursions. The Toldo Lancer Centre is also home to the University’s popular Lancer summer camp program.

“We are grateful to the City of Windsor for its unwavering support and commitment, which has been instrumental in helping position the Toldo Lancer Centre as a premier sports facility in our region,” said University of Windsor President Rob Gordon.