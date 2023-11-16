Christmas Comes To Kingsville Saturday

Christmas comes to Kingsville on Saturday.

The festival kicks off with the Santa Claus Parade starting at 5:00pm at Wigle Avenue and Main Street East, travelling on Main Street towards Division Street and ending at Lakeside Park.

After the parade, head to the Lakeside Park Pavilion for hot cocoa and carolling and watch Santa Claus and Mayor Dennis Rogers flip the switch to light up the park.

The grounds will be lit nightly until January 4th, 2024.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you will be able to take a ride on the Kingsville Express to tour the light displays while you sip hot chocolate. These rides are made possible by volunteer groups and depend on weather conditions. Tickets are $2 a person, $5 for a family of four, or by donation. Funds raised help support Fantasy of Lights events and continue community traditions. They run from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.