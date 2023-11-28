Amherstburg Mayor Recovering After Hip Surgery

The Mayor of Amherstburg is recovering after hip surgery.

On Saturday, November 25th, Mayor Michael Prue suffered a fall resulting in a broken hip and underwent successful surgery on Monday, November 27th. He expects to return home in the next few days.

“Due to limited WiFi service at the hospital, Mayor Prue could only participate in the first 45 minutes of the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, November 27th. Nevertheless, he remains informed and engaged in municipal affairs during his recovery,” a news release from the Town says.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

During Mayor Prue’s absence, Deputy Mayor Gibb will step in to fulfil his mayoral duties, as required, ensuring the continuity of the Town’s regular business.