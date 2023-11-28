SunnyNow
-0 °C
32 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
9 °C
48 °F		ShowersFri
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
10 °C
50 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Mayor Recovering After Hip Surgery

Tuesday November 28th, 2023, 4:41pm

Amherstburg
0
0

The Mayor of Amherstburg is recovering after hip surgery.

On Saturday, November 25th, Mayor Michael Prue suffered a fall resulting in a broken hip and underwent successful surgery on Monday, November 27th. He expects to return home in the next few days.

“Due to limited WiFi service at the hospital, Mayor Prue could only participate in the first 45 minutes of the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, November 27th. Nevertheless, he remains informed and engaged in municipal affairs during his recovery,” a news release from the Town says.

During Mayor Prue’s absence, Deputy Mayor Gibb will step in to fulfil his mayoral duties, as required, ensuring the continuity of the Town’s regular business.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message