World-Renowned Street Artists Flock To Windsor For Massive Mural Festival

More than 50 international and local muralists are gathering in Windsor to execute the largest public art project in Windsor’s history: Free For All Walls Mural Project.

From October 3rd to 10th, dozens of murals will be installed simultaneously at locations between Riverside Drive, Tecumseh Road, Drouillard Road and Crawford Avenue.

Alongside the mural, installations will be a week-long schedule of events, including artist meet and greets and an all-encompassing mural tour of the new works as well as ones from the past.

On Saturday, October 7th, the festival’s signature event, Part Art Part Party, will feature live art battles, an art exhibition, art demonstrations, unique vendors, DJs, prizes and more. Part Art Part Party is being hosted at WindsorEats (the headquarters of the festival) from 2:00pm to 12:00am.

Members of the public can use the festival map on freeforallwalls.com as a guide to explore the festival, meet and engage with artists, take photos and enjoy public art.