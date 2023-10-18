Windsor Regional Hospital Increases Security With The Installation Of Evolv Detector System In Emergency Departments

Windsor Regional Hospital has installed new state-of-the-art technology to detect the presence of weapons in both Emergency Department locations.

Recognizing the need for advanced, non-intrusive security measures, especially in sensitive areas such as the Emergency Department, the hospital has taken this crucial step to implement the Evolv Weapons Detection System, which uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed.

This system allows staff, patients and visitors to proceed through the ED entrance without always having to open bags or empty pockets.

The AI technology distinguishes between items that might be a threat, such as a gun or a knife, and most everyday items individuals might be carrying. This is unique in that typical metal detection screening systems require the individual to remove most metal objects prior to screening. This was an important factor in the decision for the hospital to move forward with the Evolv Technology product, as it permits swift identification of threats without interrupting and delaying the entrance of patients seeking medical attention.

The decision to implement the technology follows discussions with the hospital’s Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee, where we have discussed incidences of weapons brought into the Emergency Department, including four separate incidents in the past year involving guns and knives.

These are incidents the hospital was made aware of because the weapon was either discovered following the patient’s entry and does not include any concealed weapons they were not aware of over the same period.

“The Emergency Department is a pivotal component of our hospital, often witnessing heightened emotions and urgent cases. By integrating the Evolv Detector System, we’re ensuring an added layer of security, thus enhancing the sense of safety for everyone present,” said David Musyj, President and CEO Windsor Regional Hospital.

The technology also ensures individual privacy, operating without the storage or misuse of personal data. Signage will be in place at the entrances of both Emergency Departments, informing those entering about the presence of the technology.