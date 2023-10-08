NEWS >
Windsor Fire Holding Station Open House On Wednesday

Sunday October 8th, 2023, 9:18am

City News
Windsor Fire and Rescue will be holding Open Houses at all city Fire Stations this Wednesday as part of Fire Prevention Week.

They will take place between 6:00pm and 8:00opm  with firefighters and fire prevention officers.

The stations are located at:

  • Station #1 – 815 Goyeau Street
  • Station #2 – 3121 Milloy Street
  • Station #3 – 2750 Ouellette Avenue
  • Station #4 – 2600 College Avenue
  • Station #5 – 2650 Northwood Street
  • Station #6 – 1587 Provincial Road
  • Station #7 – 1380 Matthew Brady Boulevard

