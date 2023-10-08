Windsor Fire Holding Station Open House On Wednesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday October 8th, 2023, 9:18am
Windsor Fire and Rescue will be holding Open Houses at all city Fire Stations this Wednesday as part of Fire Prevention Week.
They will take place between 6:00pm and 8:00opm with firefighters and fire prevention officers.
The stations are located at:
- Station #1 – 815 Goyeau Street
- Station #2 – 3121 Milloy Street
- Station #3 – 2750 Ouellette Avenue
- Station #4 – 2600 College Avenue
- Station #5 – 2650 Northwood Street
- Station #6 – 1587 Provincial Road
- Station #7 – 1380 Matthew Brady Boulevard
