WEATHER: Thursday October 5th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 5th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday October 5th, 2023.
Increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook