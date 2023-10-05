Mostly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Thursday October 5th, 2023

Thursday October 5th, 2023, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday October 5th, 2023.

Increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
