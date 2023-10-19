Light RainNow
13 °C
56 °F
ShowersFri
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
11 °C
52 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Thursday October 19th, 2023

Thursday October 19th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
0
0


Here is the weather for Thursday October 19th, 2023.

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message