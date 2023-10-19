WEATHER: Thursday October 19th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday October 19th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday October 19th, 2023.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.
High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
