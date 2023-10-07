WEATHER: Saturday October 7th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday October 7th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday October 7th, 2023.
Cloudy. 60% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms.
Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
