WEATHER: Saturday October 7th, 2023

Saturday October 7th, 2023, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday October 7th, 2023.

Cloudy. 60% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

