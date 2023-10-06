CloudyNow
WEATHER: Friday October 6th, 2023

Friday October 6th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Friday October 6th, 2023.

A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers.

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 19.

