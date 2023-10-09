Ward 4 Community Meeting Wednesday

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 4 Community Meeting Wednesday evening.

Representatives from the Finance Department will also be on hand to help residents take advantage of the Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools. Staff will explain the tools and help residents input their priorities for the upcoming budget process.

It takes place at 6:30pm at the Caboto Club – Galileo Hall.