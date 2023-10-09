NEWS >
Partly CloudyNow
13 °C
55 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
13 °C
55 °F		SunnyWed
16 °C
61 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
15 °C
59 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Ward 4 Community Meeting Wednesday

Monday October 9th, 2023, 3:01pm

City News
0
0

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 4 Community Meeting Wednesday evening.

Representatives from the Finance Department will also be on hand to help residents take advantage of the Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools. Staff will explain the tools and help residents input their priorities for the upcoming budget process.

It takes place at 6:30pm at the Caboto Club – Galileo Hall.

Ward 8 Community Meeting Tuesday

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message