Ward 8 Community Meeting Tuesday

Saturday October 7th, 2023, 10:30am

City News
Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 8 Community Meeting.

Representatives from the Finance Department will also be on hand to help residents take advantage of the Budget Balancing Simulation, Tax Receipt Generator and Prioritize engagement tools. Staff will explain the tools and help residents input their priorities for the upcoming budget process.

It takes place at 6:30pm at the Serbian Centre – Topola Hall located at 6770 Tecumseh Road East.

