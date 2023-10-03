School Buses Cancelled In Essex County
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 3rd, 2023, 6:05am
All board-provided transportation in Essex County is cancelled Tuesday morning due to the fog. Afternoon transportation is operational.
All board-provided transportation in the City of Windsor is operational.
