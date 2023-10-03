ClearNow
School Buses Cancelled In Essex County

Tuesday October 3rd, 2023, 6:05am

Top Story
All board-provided transportation in Essex County is cancelled Tuesday morning due to the fog. Afternoon transportation is operational.

All board-provided transportation in the City of Windsor is operational.

