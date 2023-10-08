Police Looking For Stolen Trailer

The Chatham-Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a stolen trailer.

Police say that around 3:15am on October 8th, 2023 unknown suspects stole an enclosed trailer from Delta Power Equipment located on Industrial Park Rd in Tilbury.

The trailer is described as a 2021 Impact Sub Zero 7×19, black and silver in color. There was no license plate attached at the time.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspects are believed to have been operating an older model Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or the investigating officer, Constable S. Labelle at [email protected].