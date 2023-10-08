ClearNow
Police Looking For Stolen Trailer

Sunday October 8th, 2023, 5:29pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0

The Chatham-Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a stolen trailer.

Police say that around 3:15am on October 8th, 2023 unknown suspects stole an enclosed trailer from Delta Power Equipment located on Industrial Park Rd in Tilbury.

The trailer is described as a 2021 Impact Sub Zero 7×19, black and silver in color. There was no license plate attached at the time.

The suspects are believed to have been operating an older model Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or the investigating officer, Constable S. Labelle at [email protected].

