PHOTOS: Fahrhall Home Comfort And Lennox Has Local Family Feel The Love

Saturday October 14th, 2023, 11:55am

City News
Windsor’s Fahrhall Home Comfort, in participation with Lennox’s corporate social responsibility program Feel The Love, has donated a new high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment to a local deserving family as Lennox has been doing for the past 14 years in the U.S. and Canada.

Over 1,500 free installations have been completed through Lennox and its dealers through the years. This year’s deserving local recipient had a 30-year-old furnace and 14-year-old air conditioning unit changed out, giving the family literal fresh air in their home with their children.

Learn more about the program on their website here.

 

