OLG Releases Request For Proposal To Operate Windsor Casino

Tuesday October 10th, 2023, 11:45am

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has released Request for Proposal documents to pre-qualified proponents selected to bid on the Windsor casino, which is currently Caesars Windsor.

Proponents receiving the RFP documents were selected through OLG’s Request for Pre-Qualification process, which closed on May 25, 2023.

“The integrity of the procurement process is of the utmost importance to OLG. Public procurements involve information of a commercially sensitive nature. As a result, details of the RFP documents and the names of pre-qualified proponents will not be released by OLG while the process is ongoing,” said a news release.

OLG has engaged the services of a Fairness Monitor to provide oversight and advice throughout the procurement process.

