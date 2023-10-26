Mostly CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Mainly CloudyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
14 °C
57 °F		RainSun
10 °C
50 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

LaSalle Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Thursday October 26th, 2023, 2:50pm

LaSalle
0
0

John Stark of LaSalle matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 27th, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Stark, a 71-year-old musician, said he’s been a regular lottery player for years and purchases tickets when the mood strikes him. “I asked my niece to check my ticket – when she told me I won $100,000, my mind was blown!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “We were both shocked and in a daze.”

When he shared the news with his sister she began cheering and celebrating with him.

He plans to pay some bills, invest, and buy some champagne and celebrate with a nice dinner at home with his family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Malden Road in LaSalle.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message