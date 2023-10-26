LaSalle Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

John Stark of LaSalle matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 27th, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Stark, a 71-year-old musician, said he’s been a regular lottery player for years and purchases tickets when the mood strikes him. “I asked my niece to check my ticket – when she told me I won $100,000, my mind was blown!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “We were both shocked and in a daze.”

When he shared the news with his sister she began cheering and celebrating with him.

He plans to pay some bills, invest, and buy some champagne and celebrate with a nice dinner at home with his family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Malden Road in LaSalle.