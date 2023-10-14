Crossroads Historical Guide Launched

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has launched a new guide to discover historical attractions and how Windsor Essex Pelee Island has played a crucial part in Canada’s history.

The CROSSROADS Historical Guide is a digital pass connecting users with 50+ present day historical points of interest in Windsor, Essex County and Pelee Island.

“To understand our region’s diverse and unique culture of today, we need to connect with the past to learn more about what and who shaped it” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. “The CROSSROADS Historical Guide highlights attractions that will help tell the story of the events which sparked change and progress and the legacy left by pioneers, trailblazing innovators, collaborators, and heroic leaders, who, to this day, have inspired us and all of our communities.”

Available now at www.visitwindsoressex.com/crossroads, users can register for the free pass, a hand held guide easily accessible through your smartphone to guide you to the 50+ highlighted destinations with historical importance to the region.

Users will also have the opportunity to check in as they explore each attraction to earn points towards future contests, giveaway swag and more.