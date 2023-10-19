Light RainNow
COVID-19 Outbreak Update At Windsor Regional Hospital

Thursday October 19th, 2023, 4:06pm

Coronavirus
0
0

Windsor Regional Hospital has rescinded a COVID-19 outbreak on its 4North unit at Met Campus.

The outbreak was declared on October 9th, 2023 when three patients tested positive for COVID-19 — no other cases were identified and the outbreak has been lifted.

However, three additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified on 7North at Met Campus. As a result, an outbreak has been declared on that unit and outbreak measures have been put in place. If no other COVID-19 cases are identified, the outbreak will be rescinded on October 24th, 2023.

