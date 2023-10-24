Change To LaSalle Transit Route 25

Starting Monday, the LaSalle Transit eastbound Route 25 will have a minor route change.

The route will now provide service to the Morton Industrial area by continuing westbound on Morton Drive (across Ojibway Parkway), left on the second Morton Industrial Drive, and proceed through the business area, then right onto Morton Drive.

This change will provide service to the industrial area and eliminating the need for passengers to cross Ojibway Parkway. Four new bus stops have been added in the Morton industrial area to accommodate this change.

The times for this route will remain the same. There is no change to the westbound route.

LaSalle Transit Service operates one bus Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00pm, and a second bus during the peak morning and afternoon hours. There is one bus operating on Saturday from 7:00am to 7:0 pm. It will take approximately 45 minutes for one bus to travel the entire route.