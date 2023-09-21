Windsor City Council Recruiting For Volunteer Advisory Positions

The City of Windsor is recruiting for various volunteer advisory positions.

Members of these advisory groups (formerly known as advisory committees) serve a crucial role in our community by sharing the benefit of their experience and expertise.

The city is looking for interested residents to apply their skills, knowledge and experience to the following:

Community Public Art Working Group

Age Friendly Windsor Working Group

Active Transportation Expert Panel

Transit Windsor Working Group

The deadline to apply is Monday, October 16th, 2023 at 4:30pm. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.WindsorABC.ca or obtain a printed copy from the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall.