NEWS >
Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
74 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
24 °C
75 °F		CloudySat
24 °C
75 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor City Council Recruiting For Volunteer Advisory Positions

Wednesday September 20th, 2023, 9:03pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is recruiting for various volunteer advisory positions.

Members of these advisory groups (formerly known as advisory committees) serve a crucial role in our community by sharing the benefit of their experience and expertise.

The city is looking for interested residents to apply their skills, knowledge and experience to the following:

  • Community Public Art Working Group
  • Age Friendly Windsor Working Group
  • Active Transportation Expert Panel
  • Transit Windsor Working Group

The deadline to apply is Monday, October 16th, 2023 at 4:30pm. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.WindsorABC.ca or obtain a printed copy from the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message