Wednesday Update On Downtown Power Outage

The City of Windsor is continuing to make progress on a collapse that sent asphalt and a vehicle into an underground utility vault on Tuesday.

They say all traffic lights Downtown are now functioning, and ENWIN Utilities reports that 29 customers remain without power in the impacted area, which is situated between Park Street and University Avenue on the west side of Ouellette Avenue, as well as the Royal Windsor Terrace at 380 Pelissier Street where the collapse occurred in a back alley.

The next steps will be to remove the vehicle from the vault and replace damaged electrical equipment. The vault is privately owned, so officials are working with the property management group to have the vehicle removed as quickly as possible. Until that happens, the City says there’s no way to forecast how quickly the equipment can be replaced and power restored to the remaining affected customers.

The City will be placing garbage bins on Park Street and Ouellette Avenue for residents of the Royal Windsor Terrace and area store owners to dispose of their garbage until such time as the alley can be re-opened to resume normal garbage collection.

They say Cogeco customers impacted by the outage should have service restored by this evening.