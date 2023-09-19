NEWS >
UPDATED: Explosion Causing Power Outage In Downtown Windsor

Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 5:22pm

Last updated: Wednesday September 20th, 10:46am

A power outage caused by an explosion in an alley affected a large part of Downtown Windsor, Tuesday into Wednesday.

Firefighters and police were called Tuesday afternoon to the alley behind Royal Windsor Terrace between Park Street West, Victoria Avenue, University Avenue West, and Ouellette Avenue.

A portion of the alley collapsed into an underground electrical transformer room. A minivan was also seen resting in the collapsed area. ENWIN Utiltities says the outage was caused by significant damage to underground electrical infrastructure.

“Be advised that hydro and communication services are affected in the core,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a post on Facebook. “Updates will be provided when they become available.”

The collapse knocked out power to roughly 500 customers. ENWIN has since restored power to the majority of affected customers.

They estimate full restoration will take place around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

Photo: Mayor Drew Dilkens

