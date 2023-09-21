WEATHER: Thursday September 21st, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday September 21st, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday September 21st, 2023.
Clearing in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.
High 26. Humidex 30.
UV index 6 or high.
