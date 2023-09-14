ClearNow
15 °C
59 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
22 °C
72 °F		CloudySat
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
18 °C
64 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Thursday September 14th, 2023

Thursday September 14th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
0
0


Here is the weather for Thursday September 14th, 2023.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message