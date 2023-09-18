WEATHER: Monday September 18th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 18th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday September 18th, 2023.
Increasing cloudiness early in the morning.
40% chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.
Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon.
High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
