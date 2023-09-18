CloudyNow
12 °C
54 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
22 °C
72 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
22 °C
72 °F		SunnyThu
25 °C
77 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday September 18th, 2023

Monday September 18th, 2023, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday September 18th, 2023.

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning.

40% chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon.

High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message