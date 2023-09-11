WEATHER: Monday September 11th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 11th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday September 11th, 2023.
A mix of sun and clouds, with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.
High 23. Humidex 28.
