CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
20 °C
68 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Lauzon Parkway Lane Closure

Sunday September 24th, 2023, 3:59pm

Construction
0
0

Northbound Lauzon Parkway will be closed from Lauzon Line to Tranby Avenue for road repairs.

Work starts on Monday, September 25th, until Friday, October 13th, 2023.

Detour signs will be posted and a flag person will be present.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message