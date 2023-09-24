Watch For Lauzon Parkway Lane Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 24th, 2023, 3:59pm
Northbound Lauzon Parkway will be closed from Lauzon Line to Tranby Avenue for road repairs.
Work starts on Monday, September 25th, until Friday, October 13th, 2023.
Detour signs will be posted and a flag person will be present.
