UHC’s Coats For Kids Campaign In Need Of Donated Coats

The 2023 Coats for Kids campaign is undereay and the UHC – Hub of Opportunities needs the community’s help, and support to reach its collection goal.

UHC is collecting new and gently used children and adult coats in preparation for distribution, beginning November, the organization hopes to collect 6000 coats by the end of October.

The UHC – Hub of Opportunities has been running the Coats for Kids program since 2000, as the temperatures begin to drop, no child should have to brace the cold without proper attire such as winter coats, hats, gloves, and other basic human necessities to stay warm!

“With the rising cost of living, many individuals struggle to provide these necessities and turn to organizations like UHC for help,” said June Muir, CEO of the UHC – Hub of Opportunities. “We work with volunteers and community partners to provide children, with warm, clean, and affordable coats, and we are asking our community for to ensure children and families can brace the cold this winter.”

Coats can be dropped of at the UHC-Hub of Opportunities Windsor Office, located at 6955 Cantelon Drive, until October 31st, or visit www.uhc.ca to find a drop off location closet to you.