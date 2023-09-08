Tecumseh Mall Looking For Entrepreneurs For Holiday Pop-Up Shop

The Pop-Up Shop is back for Tecumseh Mall’s upcoming 2023 holiday season.

Based on the success of last year’s winners, Tecumseh Mall is looking once again to feature small businesses or start-ups from the Windsor-Essex community.

“There are numerous notable home-grown small businesses within Windsor-Essex County. We are looking forward yet again to discovering more one-of-a-kind local business talent. The Pop Up Shop is a way that Tecumseh Mall can shine a spotlight on local entrepreneurs and offer an opportunity to showcase their products and services,” said Katarina Taylor, General Manager

The selected business or start-up will receive free retail space and exposure to showcase and sell their products in Tecumseh Mall for a prize valued at over $10,000 during the upcoming holiday season.

To enter the “Pop Up Shop” contest, business owners need to go to the Tecumseh Mall website at www.tecumsehmall.com and click on the Events page to fill out an application, starting September 8th. All entries must be submitted by October 6th, 2023, by 4:00pm. Entries or further inquiries can be submitted by email to [email protected].