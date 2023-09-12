Ring In The Holiday Season With Two Festive Shows Hitting The Colosseum Stage

Two holiday themed shows are coning to the Casino.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will be in town for two all-ages performances on Wednesday, November 29th, at 8:00pm and Thursday, November 30th, at 8:00pm. As well, celebrated recording artist Johnny Reid hits Caesars Windsor for A Johnny Reid Christmas – One Night Only on Thursday, December 7th at 8:00pm.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators are sure to be dazzled by acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. Holiday Wonderland blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favourites. Bring your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland!

Over an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, singer-songwriter Johnny Reid has captured the hearts of fans and audiences around the world. The critically acclaimed singer is widely known for his lyrical honesty and musical ability, as demonstrated by an extensive catalogue of hit songs, including “Darlin’,” “A Woman Like You,” “I Owe It All To You,” and “Dance With Me.” His career includes album sales totalling over 1.5 million units in Canada, countless awards, including the Canadian Country Music Awards and JUNO Awards, and multiple sold-out national arena tours.

In 2019, Johnny released his Christmas EP, My Kind Of Christmas, which features both originally penned holiday songs and hidden holiday gems. On this holiday tour, Johnny will usher in the holiday season with a joyful celebration of personal favourites, cherished classics, and inspiring stories.

Tickets for Johnny Reid and both Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland performances go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, September 15th.