Read The Details Of The Unifor Tentative Agreement With Ford Of Canada

Unifor has released details of the tentative agreement with Ford.

The current collective agreement between Unifor and the company expired on September 18th at 11:59 pm. Just after midnight Tuesday, the union announced they were extending negotiations with Ford for 24 hours. The union said at the time that they received a substantive offer from the employer minutes before the deadline, and bargaining is continuing throughout the night.

The tentative agreement was reached late on Tuesday, September 19th.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

You can access the Master Bargaining Report as well as Local union bargaining reports at autotalks.ca/ford.

Locally, highlights include a commitment at the Ford Essex Engine Plant to additional capacity for the 7.3L engine, with new facility upgrades scheduled for late 2025. Tooling installation begins in late 2026, with launch plans for 2028.

Voting will close at 10:00am on Sunday, September 24th, and results will be shared shortly after that time.