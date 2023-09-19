Mostly CloudyNow
Railway Maintenance Road Closures Continue

Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 3:06pm

Construction
0
0

The Essex Terminal Railway Company will be completing railway crossing work in LaSalle at the following locations:

  • Malden Road at the railway tracks on Wednesday, September 20th, from 600am to 6:00pm
  • Randolph Avenue at the tracks between College Avenue and Union Street on Thursday, September 21st, and Friday, September 22nd, 2023 from 7:00am to 6:00pm each day.

 

