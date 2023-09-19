Railway Maintenance Road Closures Continue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 3:06pm
The Essex Terminal Railway Company will be completing railway crossing work in LaSalle at the following locations:
- Malden Road at the railway tracks on Wednesday, September 20th, from 600am to 6:00pm
- Randolph Avenue at the tracks between College Avenue and Union Street on Thursday, September 21st, and Friday, September 22nd, 2023 from 7:00am to 6:00pm each day.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook