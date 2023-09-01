CloudyNow
26 °C
79 °F
Mainly SunnySun
31 °C
88 °F		SunnyMon
32 °C
90 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: The 166th Harrow Fair

Friday September 1st, 2023, 7:24pm

Community Photos
0
0

While Labour Day weekend means the end of summer vacation and back to school, it had always meant something else for county residents during the over 166 years: The Harrow Fair.

This end of summer tradition has stayed true to its county roots featuring pie baking contests, cattle judging, lawnmower races, tractor pulls and a roster calling contest. With a parade Saturday morning and evening entertainment, The Harrow Fair has something for everyone!

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message