PHOTOS: Motors For Mental Health Charity Car Show
Anna Millerman
Sunday September 24th, 2023, 3:56pm
Fight for Life brought the first annual Motors for Mental Health Charity Car Show to the old Silver City parking lot Sunday afternoon.
The day is filled with classic, unique, and custom vehicles along with a fun day with activities and music taking place throughout. The event runs until 6pm Sunday. Learn more on their website here.
