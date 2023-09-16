Partly CloudyNow
22 °C
72 °F
A Few ShowersSun
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
21 °C
70 °F		SunnyTue
22 °C
72 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Beans!

Saturday September 16th, 2023, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Written by the Windsor Humane Society:

Beans, beans the musical…no, no, no, not fruit, I’m a cat! And I am magical as well as musical. You may walk right by me and not know I’m there and the next minute I’ll be head-butting and looking for some mutual signs of attraction. So, my poem would be: Beans, Beans the magical cat, the more you pet the more I’ll chat, the more I chat the better you’ll feel, so let’s adopt Beans and seal the deal!

3 years old, domestic shorthair, male

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message