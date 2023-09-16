Pet Of The Week: Meet Beans!
Saturday September 16th, 2023, 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor Humane Society:
Beans, beans the musical…no, no, no, not fruit, I’m a cat! And I am magical as well as musical. You may walk right by me and not know I’m there and the next minute I’ll be head-butting and looking for some mutual signs of attraction. So, my poem would be: Beans, Beans the magical cat, the more you pet the more I’ll chat, the more I chat the better you’ll feel, so let’s adopt Beans and seal the deal!
3 years old, domestic shorthair, male
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook