Ouellette Avenue Passport Office Closed

Thursday September 14th, 2023, 5:26pm

Local News
The Service Canada passport office on Ouellette Avenue is closed until further notice.

Officials say the office in the CIBC building is closed due to “circumstances related to the building that are out of their control.”

The office at 400 City Hall Square East remains open, as well as online services.

 

