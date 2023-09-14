Ouellette Avenue Passport Office Closed
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday September 14th, 2023, 5:26pm
The Service Canada passport office on Ouellette Avenue is closed until further notice.
Officials say the office in the CIBC building is closed due to “circumstances related to the building that are out of their control.”
The office at 400 City Hall Square East remains open, as well as online services.
