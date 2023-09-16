Open Streets Windsor Guide: The Route, Crossing Points For Cars, Bus Detours, Road Closures

Here is all you need to know for Open Streets Windsor “The Big 8” Kilometre Edition this Sunday. The event runs from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The Route:

The route is approximately 8 km long and extends from Sandwich Town to Ford City.

The route makes its way along Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, University Avenue, Wyandotte Street East and Drouillard Road temporarily opened to people but closed to cars.

A detailed listing of the planned activities and hubs can be found here.

Road Closures:

Windsor Police will begin closing the route to vehicular traffic at 9:00am for the start of the event at 10:00am. The streets will start to reopen at 3:00pm.

Crossing Points for Cars:

For those who just need to get from point A to point B along the event route, vehicles will be able to cross at the following 11 signalized intersections:

Bruce Avenue at University Avenue East

Victoria Avenue at University Avenue East

Pelissier Street at University Avenue East

Goyeau Street at University Avenue East

Pitt Street at Civic Esplanade

Chatham Street and Argyle Avenue

Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East

Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East

Transit Windsor Detours:

Click here for detours during Open Streets.

Map: