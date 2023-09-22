Open Farms Day Is This Saturday

Open Farms Day: Harvest Edition takes place this Saturday September 23rd. .

Open Farms lets residents and visitors alike celebrate local farms, food, producers and more by exploring farms and on-the-farms experiences to learn more about what brings produce from farm to fork.

“Tourism Windsor Essex is excited to present the third edition of Open Farms Day, this time focusing on the abundant harvest season, in addition to highlighting the importance of supporting local and what brings our favourite farm fresh goods to tour table” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “The experiences available on Open Farms Day at each stop are not only family-friendly, but also give a glimpse into farm life, the importance of farming to our local economy, and make that learning fun.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

For more information visit www.weheartlocal.ca/openfarms.