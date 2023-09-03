New Public Board Director Of Education Officially On The Job
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 3rd, 2023, 11:12am
Vicki Houston has officially taken over as the Greater Essex County District School Board’s Director of Education.
Houston has been with the board for 25 years as a teacher, vice-principal, principal and most recently as Superintendent Responsible for Human Resources. She is the first female Director of Education in Ontario to come from a technical teaching background.
“I’ve had a variety of different opportunities in my career both outside of education and out in industry,” Mrs. Houston stated. “I’ve had several opportunities to be in management roles and I think pursuing the top level within an organization is important and I have all the leadership skills to fulfil the role. Right now, we are definitely in need, in education, of some forward thinking, some changes and some new and exciting opportunities. I can’t wait to embark on all of those.”
The 2023-24 school year begins on Tuesday, September 5th for students in Grades 1-12. Kindergarten classes commence on Monday, September 11th.
Comment With Facebook