New Public Board Director Of Education Officially On The Job

Vicki Houston has officially taken over as the Greater Essex County District School Board’s Director of Education.

Houston has been with the board for 25 years as a teacher, vice-principal, principal and most recently as Superintendent Responsible for Human Resources. She is the first female Director of Education in Ontario to come from a technical teaching background.

“I’ve had a variety of different opportunities in my career both outside of education and out in industry,” Mrs. Houston stated. “I’ve had several opportunities to be in management roles and I think pursuing the top level within an organization is important and I have all the leadership skills to fulfil the role. Right now, we are definitely in need, in education, of some forward thinking, some changes and some new and exciting opportunities. I can’t wait to embark on all of those.”

The 2023-24 school year begins on Tuesday, September 5th for students in Grades 1-12. Kindergarten classes commence on Monday, September 11th.