CloudyNow
26 °C
79 °F
Mainly SunnySun
31 °C
88 °F		SunnyMon
32 °C
90 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Mill Street Park To Be Relocated In Leamington

Saturday September 2nd, 2023, 8:31am

Leamington
0
0

The Municipality of Leamington will be undertaking a parking lot expansion and municipal park removal and relocation project over the coming weeks.

The Princess Street parking lot expansion project will add 26 new parking stalls to the existing parking lot. This expansion will bring the total number of parking spaces to 195, which includes 183 regular parking spaces and 12 accessible parking spaces.

The existing Mill Street Park will be removed and relocated to accommodate the parking lot expansion. A new playground structure will be constructed in nearby Dieppe Park (located at the corner of Mill Street East and Princess Street).

The new playground structure will be constructed in the northern part of Dieppe Park, ensuring an appropriate setback from the Cenotaph.
The Princess Street parking lot expansion project, which includes the removal of Mill Street Park, is scheduled to begin in late summer. The construction of the new playground structure in Dieppe Park is expected to begin this fall.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message