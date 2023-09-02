Mill Street Park To Be Relocated In Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington will be undertaking a parking lot expansion and municipal park removal and relocation project over the coming weeks.

The Princess Street parking lot expansion project will add 26 new parking stalls to the existing parking lot. This expansion will bring the total number of parking spaces to 195, which includes 183 regular parking spaces and 12 accessible parking spaces.

The existing Mill Street Park will be removed and relocated to accommodate the parking lot expansion. A new playground structure will be constructed in nearby Dieppe Park (located at the corner of Mill Street East and Princess Street).

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The new playground structure will be constructed in the northern part of Dieppe Park, ensuring an appropriate setback from the Cenotaph.

The Princess Street parking lot expansion project, which includes the removal of Mill Street Park, is scheduled to begin in late summer. The construction of the new playground structure in Dieppe Park is expected to begin this fall.