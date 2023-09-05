Late-Night Legend Jay Leno Live Heads To The Colosseum With Special Guest Arsenio Hall

Jay Leno heads to The Colosseum stage with special guest Arsenio Hall on Saturday, December 9th at 8:00pm.

Leno’s late-night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the top-rated The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Leno currently produces and hosts the CNBC primetime series Jay Leno’s Garage. The show explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it’s the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories. The series debuted in 2015 and delivered CNBC’s most-watched first season in network history. Leno also hosts You Bet Your Life, a comedy game show that features strangers teaming up to answer trivia questions and win money.

When he’s not on television, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally, participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children’s books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines.

Leno is the recipient of many honours, including Emmy, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards, a Harris Poll selection as the most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize, the Patriot Award, a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and being the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.

Arsenio Hall became a household name with the success of his Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show The Arsenio Hall Show. Virtually overnight, Arsenio changed the face of late-night television by captivating young viewers across the country. During his successful five-year run as Executive Producer, Arsenio provided a forum for cutting-edge comedy, politics, and the television debut of pop superstars. He recently enjoyed a triumphant return to his first love of stand-up comedy performing at venues across the country and released his current Netflix stand-up special Smart & Classy.

Tickets go on sale at 10am EST on Friday, September 8th.