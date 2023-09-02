Heat Warning Issued

CloudyNow
Saturday September 2nd, 2023, 3:49pm

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.

A hot airmass is expected to affect the area beginning Sunday and persisting into Wednesday. Despite overnight temperatures being lower than warning criteria in some areas, humidex and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September.

They say to expect maximum temperatures of 29°C to 31°C (84°F to 89°F with the humidex values of 35°C to 40°C (95°F to 104°F).

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat on Wednesday.

windsoriteDOTca
