Former Windsor Jail Up For Sale Again

Saturday September 16th, 2023, 5:26pm

City News
0
0

A view of the 20-foot cement walls surrounding the facility

The former Windsor jail in the west end is up for sale again.

The jail was vacated on August 25th, 2014, when the new South West Detention Centre opened.

It was listed for sale by Infrastructure Ontario in October 2018 and was sold in April 2019 in as is condition for $150,000 to an unnamed buyer.

The 33,029 square foot buildings include the jail and the smaller office building. The total property is 1.67 acres.

It is currently listed for $1,399,900.

Take A Look Inside Windsor’s Old Jail

