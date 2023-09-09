CloudyNow
Fire On Byng Road

Friday September 8th, 2023, 9:58pm

Fires
0
0

An accidental fire in the 3800 Block of Byng Road caused $130,000 in damages.

It broke out just before 6:30pm Friday and took fire crews about an hour to put out.

There were no injuries, but one person was displaced.

