Fire On Baseline Road

Wednesday September 20th, 2023, 5:02pm

Fires
Windsor Police and Fire are on scene investigating a fire in the 3100 block of Baseline Road.

The fire broke out around 4:30pm. No other information has been released.

Baseline is closed from the 7th Concession Road to the 8th Concession Road.

