Fire On Baseline Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 20th, 2023, 5:02pm
Windsor Police and Fire are on scene investigating a fire in the 3100 block of Baseline Road.
The fire broke out around 4:30pm. No other information has been released.
Baseline is closed from the 7th Concession Road to the 8th Concession Road.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook